Amani Melendez reached the 1,000-point career mark Tuesday after totaling 28 points in top-seeded Woodbridge’s 66-52 win over fourth-seeded Colgan in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals
The senior guard needed 20 points coming in to record 1,000.
The Vikings (15-6) host third-seeded Potomac Thursday at 6 p.m. in the district tournament final.
Peyton Ray led Colgan (10-11) with 28 points and six 3-pointers. The Sharks’ season is over.
SETON 50, CHRIST CHAPEL 46: Lily Vander Woude scored 18 points and Norah Burgess and Theresa Lalli each had 10 for Seton (10-5).
Seton converted 11 3-pointers with Burgess, Lalli and Vander Woude recording three each. Seton jumped out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead.
BOYS
SETON 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Jack Vander Woude scored 15 points, Patrick Nguyen 13 and Dominic Nguyen 10 for Seton (12-6).
Seton led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 39-12 at halftime.
