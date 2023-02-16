POTOMAC 88, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 77: Jayden Harris scored 32 points and Kenny DeGuzman 28 as the second-seeded Panthers (18-5) won Wednesday's Cardinal District Tournament semifinal.
Harris was 12 of 20 from the field and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line. DeGuzman was 11 of 18 from the field and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Potomac shot 54 percent overall from the field and was 18 of 33 from the free-throw line. The Panthers led 38-30 at halftime.
Tavarres Riley scored 51 points for third-seeded Freedom (11-8). Riley was 18 of 18 from the free-throw line and converted 15 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Riley also went over the 1,000th career point milestone Wednesday.
The junior now has scored 1,022 points in his two seasons at Freedom.
Shamar Sisco added 13.
Potomac is at Forest Park Friday for the district tournament final. Freedom hosts Colgan in the district tournament consolation game.
PATRIOT 61, OSBOURN 45: The top-seeded Pioneers jumped out to a 38-14 first-half lead en route to Wednesday's semifinal win in the Cedar Run District Tournament.
Jay Randall led Patriot (21-3) with 15 points followed by Kaden Bates with 11 and Isaiah Vick with 10.
BATTLEFIELD 53, GAINESVILLE 44: Hasan Hammad led the second-seeded Bobcats (22-2) with 17 points followed by 14 from Manny King and 11 from Ryan Derderian.
Grant Polk scored 18 points and Trevor Moody 10 for Gainesville (17-7). The Cardinals are the Cedar Run District's No. 3 seed in regionals.
FOREST PARK 76, COLGAN 56: Balanced scoring paced the top-seeded Bruins (15-8) in their Cardinal District Tournament semifinal win.
Sophomore Brandon Edozie led Forest Park with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Roman Hendrix added 16 points. Senior guard Winston Raford scored 11 points including three 3-pointers. And senior guard Azaan Sheikh scored 10 points.
Point guard Ethan Salvatierra controlled the game on both ends. Salvatierra scored 9 points, dished out 9 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds in an all-around effort. Junior guard Jaiden McLendon Parker had another good all-around performance with eight points and four assists.
Nate Ament had 17 points for fourth-seeded Colgan (18-6). Eann Pennix added 16 and Skyler Smith 12.
Forest Park hosts Potomac Friday in the district tournament final. Colgan is at Freedom-Woodbridge for the district tournament consolation game to determine the No. 3 and 4 seeds in regionals.
BENEDICTINE 65, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 52: Jaedon Harris scored 21 points, Marcus Hancock 14 and Illya Olenev 13 for John Paul (9-13).
