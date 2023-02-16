GIRLS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 35, POTOMAC 30: Kenneah DeGuzman and Keilani Johnson each scored 13 points Wednesday as the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-10) upset the top-seeded Panthers (15-6) in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
DeGuzman added seven assists. Emajah Wright grabbed 13 rebounds.
Potomac, which entered the game on a 15-game winning streak, got 12 points from Lajayla Lipscomb.
COLGAN 40, WOODBRIDGE 37: Brianna Long scored 12 points as the third-seeded Sharks (14-9) beat the second-seeded Vikings in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
Colgan hosts Freedom-Woodbridge Friday in the district tournament final.
For the Vikings (10-13), Trinity Henderson had 14 points and Gabby Jackson 11 for Woodbridge.
The score was 23-all at halftime.
OSBOURN PARK 58, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 26: Alana Powell led the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (19-4) in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal win with 22 points.
GAINESVILLE 46, PATRIOT 42: Kennedy McCalla scored 13 points and Demi Gilliam 11 to lead the second-seeded Cardinals (21-2) in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
Addisyn Banks had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Ella Negron 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Patriot (16-7), which is the district's third seed in regionals.
Summer Upperman added 12 points.
The Cardinals led 5-0 before going up 13-7 in the first. With under four minutes left before halftime, Gainesville led 21-10.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 61, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 30: Maggie Cook led John Paul (6-2, 14-16) with 17 points and Jamie Velandria added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.