BOYS
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 70, SPRINT HOMESCHOOL 25: Senior point guard Hayden James led all scorers with 26 points in his final home game of his high school career.
Guards Joel Antwi and Aaron Sachse each added 12 points. Heritage (6-2 in the ODACS and 8-5 overall) closes out its ODACS regular season Friday at Valley Christian.
FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN 77, SETON 55: Andrew Nguyen led Seton (11-5) with 21 points. Bobby Vander Woude had 14, Trey Bauer 12 and Jack Vander Woude 10.
