Junior forward Tyrianah Smith scored the game-winning basket off a layup with 15 seconds left in regulation Thursday as host and top-seeded Woodbridge defeated Potomac 42-41 in the Cardinal District Tournament girls final.
Smith recorded her points off a set play. Woodbridge wanted Potomac to think the ball was going to its leading scorer, Amani Melendez, Vikings' head coach Mark Hines said. As Potomac double-teamed Melendez, Smith was wide-open for the basket.
Potomac came up short on its final two field-goal attempts to win on the game’s final possession.
Woodbridge (16-6), which has won 11 of its last 12 games, hosts Gainesville Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals. Woodbridge is the region’s top overall seed. Melendez led Woodbridge with 24 points Thursday.
Potomac (13-5), which hosts Freedom-South Riding at 5:30 p.m. Monday, got 17 points from Lajayla Lipscomb.
SETON 50, OAKCREST 40: Mary Pennefather scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field to lead Seton (11-5). Pennefather was 6 of 12 from the 3-point line.
Theresa Lalli added 11 points for Seton.
