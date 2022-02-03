BOYS
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 57, WOODBRIDGE 56: Shamar Sisco and Elijah Reid scored back-to-back layups off defensive stops to rally the Eagles (6-3, 8-6) to a key Cardinal District win Wednesday at home.
Sisco led Freedom with 19 points and Tavarres Riley had 12.
Christian Blaine and Michael Cooper each had 13 points for Woodbridge (7-1, 12-4) and Brian Jackson had 12 points. The Vikings had won five straight coming in, including an 81-64 win Jan. 26 against Freedom.
Eagles head coach James West said the difference in the game came midway through the third quarter when he sat his five starters and replaced them with players off the bench to generate a spark.
The reserves allowed Freedom to cut the lead to two to start the fourth quarter before putting the starters back in.
“It was a roll of the dice, but it worked to motivate [the starters],” West said.
FOREST PARK 57, COLGAN 56: Brandon Edozie scored 13 points and Roman Hendrix added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as the visiting Bruins (2-7, 7-11) won their second straight Cardinal District game after dropping their first seven.
Sam Norfleet had nine points and four steals.
For Colgan (4-4, 10-5), D’Vell Garrison had 15 points and Troy Gulley 13.
HYLTON 75, POTOMAC 47: Lucas Scroggins led a balanced offense for the winning Bulldogs (6-4 in Cardinal District, 14-6 overall) by posting 21 points.
Abubakarr Jalloh added 17 points, Kelby Garnett 12 and Dylan Wright 10.
Frankie Lee led Potomac (5-4, 8-6) with 17 points and Kyle Honore had nine. The Panthers have now lost four straight.
Potomac shot 41 percent from the field (16 of 39) and was 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Hylton was 29 of 50 from the field, including going 28 of 43 for 2-point baskets. The Bulldogs were also 16 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Hylton led 37-30 at halftime, but then took control in the third quarter when it outscored Potomac 21-5.
PATRIOT 72, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 40: Four players reached double figures as the Pioneers (12-0 in the Cedar Run District, 18-0 overall) won at home to secure head coach Sherman Rivers' 100th win.
Dezmond Hopkins and Nasir Coleman each had 13 points and Courtney Davis and Mike Ackerman 11 each.
BATTLEFIELD 65, OSBOURN 58: Maddux Tennant scored 18 points and Chase Nelson 12 as the host Bobcats (10-2 in Cedar Run District, 14-3 overall) won their seventh straight.
Battlefield converted 10 3-pointers with Nelson recording four and Tennant three.
Brenden Ahlers led Osbourn (5-7, 8-12) with 16 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 59, OSBOURN PARK 53: Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-7 in Cedar Run District, 8-10 overall) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
John Champe used a 6-0 run with four minutes left to pull away for the win.
GIRLS
WOODBRIDGE 55, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 24: Reina Washington scored 19 points and Amani Melendez 18 as the Vikings (7-1 in Cardinal District, 10-5 overall) won their fifth straight. Washington recorded five 3-pointers.
Kenneah DeGuzman led Freedom (1-8, 2-12) with 12 points.
POTOMAC 48, HYLTON 29: Natayvia Lipscomb tallied a team-high 16 points to lead Potomac (8-1 in Cardinal District, 11-2 overall).
PATRIOT 43, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 25: Ella Negron and Addisyn Banks each scored 15 points for Patriot (9-3 in Cedar Run District, 13-5 overall).
OSBOURN PARK 61, JOHN CHAMPE 14: For the second straight night, Angelina Yann scored all her points from the 3-point line to finish with a team-high 12 against the same opponent.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets are 11-0 in the Cedar Run District and 16-0 overall. Hailey Kellogg added 11 points, nine from the 3-point line.
OSBOURN 36, BATTLEFIELD 30: Fantasia Payne recorded 18 points as the visiting Eagles (3-9 in Cedar Run District, 7-13 overall) snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Reese Burch finished with a team-high nine points for Battlefield (4-8, 6-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.