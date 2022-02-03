Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.