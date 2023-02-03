GIRLS
SETON 71, OAKCREST 26: Senior Mary Pennefather topped the 2,000-point mark for her varsity career Thursday in host Seton’s VCAC win.
Pennefather finished with 20 points overall on 7 of 13 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. She needed one point coming into Thursday’s game to reach the 2,000-point mark.
Pennefather’s point totals include the two years (she reclassified for one of them) she spent as an eighth grader at the Manassas-based Catholic private school.
Mary is the daughter of Seton head girls basketball coach Dick Pennefather.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 53, ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 34: The visiting Wolves (10-13) rallied from a 14-2 first quarter deficit as their defense clamped down for the eventual win.
Saint John was led by Saleema Tinner's 12 points and nine rebounds and Jamie Velandria's 12 points and three steals.
BOYS
BISHOP MCNAMARA 80, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 71: Amarion Custis scored 16 points, Jaedon Harris and Marcus Hancock 15 each and Illya Olenev 12 for John Paul (8-11).
Hancock scored all his points off 3-pointers.
