WOODBRIDGE 47, OSBOURN PARK 45: Michael Cooper got the job done on both ends of the court for top-seeded Woodbridge in the waning moments of Monday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal against visiting Osbourn Park.
The senior recorded a block and then scored off a transition basket with two seconds remaining to lift the Vikings (15-7) to the victory. The Shepherd University signee finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals as Woodbridge hosts Battlefield Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals for a spot in the region final and in the state quarterfinals.
Brian Jackson added eight points and six rebounds for Woodbridge.
POTOMAC 60, JOHN CHAMPE 55: Kyle Honore had 18 points, Terrance Bethea 11 and Frankie Lee 10 as host Potomac (14-6) won its Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.
The Panthers play at Patriot 7 p.m. Wednesday in the region semifinals.
On Monday, Potomac scored its final 11 points at the free-throw line. Jayden Harris (seven points) converted five and Honore four. For the game, Potomac was 23 of 26 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers shot 36 percent from the field for the game.
John Champe shot 41 percent from the field and was 12 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Potomac led 31-25 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 73, COLONIAL FORGE 44: Maddux Tennant recorded five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points overall to lead Battlefield (17-5) to a Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win Monday.
Ryan Derderian added 13 points. The Bobcats were 18 of 20 from the free-throw line and totaled nine 3-pointers.
