WOODBRIDGE 62, GAINESVILLE 57: Amani Melendez hit four key free throws down the stretch to help the top-seeded Vikings hold off the first-year Cardinals in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals. Gainesville was within one 58-57 with under a minute left when Melendez started converting her free throws.
The senior guard led Woodbridge (17-6) with 19 points Reina Washington had 13 and Tytianah Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Vikings host Patriot Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the region semifinals.
Maddie McKenzie totaled 25 points for Gainesville (12-10). She had four 3-pointers and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line among her points.
PATRIOT 52, COLONIAL FORGE 39: Ella Negron scored 22 points and Sydnee Smith 16 for host Patriot (17-6) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
OSBOURN PARK 60, FOREST PARK 40: Alana Powell scored 16 points, Kori Cole 15 and Alex Brown 13 as the Yellow Jackets (22-1) won at home in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals. Osbourn Park hosts Cedar Run District rival Freedom-South Riding Wednesday in the region semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
Angel Jones led Forest Park (12-11) with 24 points.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 40, POTOMAC 37: Natayvia Lipscomb led host Potomac (13-6) with 18 points in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal loss.
