GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 52, UNITY REED 28: Hailey Kellogg recorded five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points as the host Yellow Jackets won their third straight game in as many nights Thursday.
The victory also secured Osbourn Park's fifth straight Cedar Run District regular-season title.
Kori Cole added 15 and Alana Powell 14 points for Osbourn Park (12-0 in Cedar Run District, 17-0 overall).
Osbourn Park led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. Osbourn Park then outscored the Lions 18-4 in the second quarter as Kellogg scored 11 of the Yellow Jackets points, 9 off three pointers.
Amanie Bochu-Stokes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Unity Reed (5-7, 6-11).
BRENTSVILLE 66, MANASSAS PARK 31: Alden Yergey scored 30 points and Cara Vollmer 16 as Brentsville improved to 4-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 12-2 overall.
Yergey tallied all her points from the field with 9 2-pointers and 4 3-pointers.
SETON 45, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 20: Mary Pennefather scored 14 points to pace Seton (3-0, 4-4) in its Virginia Christian Athletic Conference win.
Jamie Velandria led Saint John Paul the Great (2-2, 7-10) with 12 points. The Wolves were missing leading scorer Sophia Ofosu, who was out with a possible fractured finger.
BOYS
MANASSAS PARK 58, BRENTSVILLE 50: On Senior Night, Payton Simmons recorded a triple double and Jace Garza finished with a game-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds as the Cougars (4-2 in Class 3, 5-9 overall) won Thursday’s Class 3 Northwestern District game.
Simmons finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with three steals.
Manassas Park led Brentsville (0-5, 1-13) by 20 points before pulling the starters in the fourth.
OSBOURN PARK 60, UNITY REED 51: For Unity Reed (3-9, 7-13), Sean Scott had 15 points and Jalen Morrison 13.
