HYLTON 69, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 67: Shaun Farmer hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer as the visiting Bulldogs won their first Cardinal District game of the season Friday.
Farmer finished with 25 points. Michael Sylla added 16 for Hylton (1-10, 4-16). This was the Bulldogs’ first win since a Dec. 2 victory over North Stafford to start the season 3-0.
GAINESVILLE 65, UNITY REED 50: Grant Polk scored 28 points and Sean Panjsheeri and Trevor Moody each had 10 points for Gainesville (9-5, 16-6).
Mahad Yusuf had 16 points and Marquez Davis 12 for Unity Reed (3-11, 4-18).
OSBOURN 78, OSBOURN PARK 66: Tey Barbour scored 30 points as Osbourn closed out the regular season with a 6-8 Cedar Run District record and 10-12 overall.
Barbour was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and recorded seven field goals, including four 3-pointers.
Tavyahn Faison added 19 and Brenden Ahlers 15.
Josh Okuadido scored 22 points for Osbourn Park (1-13, 4-18).
COLGAN 67, WOODBRIDGE 55: Nate Ament scored 33 points to lead Colgan (5-5, 15-5). Ament was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and recorded 10 field goals, including five 3-pointers.
Skyler Smith added 16 points.
Caleb Thomas led Woodbridge (3-7, 8-12) with 21 points.
POTOMAC 60, GAR-FIELD 57: Jayden Harris scored 21 points, TJ Bethea 14, Peter Mitchell 11 and Kenny DeGuzman 10 to pace Potomac (10-1, 17-4).
Gar-Field led 29-21 at halftime.
Daunte Williams led Gar-Field (3-7, 4-13) with 18 points.
FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN 54, SETON 36: Patrick Nguyen and Dominic Nguyen each scored 12 points for Seton (12-7).
MERIDIAN 70, MANASSAS PARK 28: Jordan McGlawn scored 12 points for Manassas Park (0-7, 0-19).
