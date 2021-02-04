OSBOURN 62, JOHN CHAMPE 53: Seniors Josh Newland scored 17 points and Anwar Molleur 16 as the Eagles upset the first-place Knights Wednesday.
Host Osbourn (3-4 in Cedar Run District, 3-5 overall) also got 11 points from Idris Johnson. Johnson hit two key free throws to help seal the win. Newland scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Jasper led John Champe (7-2, 11-2) with 18 points. The Knights were 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. John Champe is now tied with Patriot for first in the Cedar Run.
Patriot and John Champe play again tonight in their regular-season finales. Patriot is at Osbourn and John Champe hosts Osbourn Park.
POTOMAC 71, HYLTON 58: Balanced scoring paced the Panthers Wednesday night as five players reached double figures.
Tyrell Harris totaled 15 points followed by Kejahn Rainey with 13, Kyle Honore and Anthony Jackson with 12 each and Larry Wright with 11. Harris added nine rebounds.
Potomac (8-0, 8-0) shot 45 percent overall from the field and was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. The Panthers led 28-19 at halftime, but extended that lead in the third after outscoring the Bulldogs 23-14.
For Hylton (5-6, 6-6), Nate Arrington scored 14 points and Courtenay Houston 12. The Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the field overall and went 4 of 13 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 44, FOREST PARK 43: DJ Chandler scored a game-high 12 points for Colgan (4-6, 4-7).
Kenneth Clark led Forest Park (4-7, 4-7) with 10 points.
I see OP boys got a win. Halleluyah! Strike up the band!
