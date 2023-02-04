POTOMAC 54, GAR-FIELD 22: Lajayla Lipscomb scored 24 points all in the first three quarters as the Panthers (11-0, 14-5) won their 14th straight Friday. Potomac had already wrapped up the Cardinal District regular-season title.
WOODBRIDGE 42, COLGAN 36: Trinity Henderson had 16 points and Tytianah Smith 10 for Woodbridge (7-3, 8-12).
Brianna Long led Colgan (6-4, 11-9) with 19 points.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 51, HYLTON 17: Keilana Johnson led Freedom
(6-4. 8-9) with 18 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds.
Kenneah DeGuzman had 11 points, four assists and two steals for Freedom and Keilani Johnson 10 points, four assists and four rebounds.
PATRIOT 53, BATTLEFIELD 26: The visiting Pioneers (9-3, 15-6) outscored the Bobcats 11-1 in the second quarter to take a 23-12 halftime lead.
Ella Negron led Patriot with 18 points along with three rebounds. Addisyn Banks added 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
OSBOURN PARK 64, OSBOURN 30: For Osbourn (3-9, 9-12), Amiyana Williams had 17 points.
SETON 68, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 29: Mary Pennefather scored 33 points for Seton (6-0, 17-5) in its VCAC win.
The senior was 13 of 21 from the field, including going 5 of 11 from the 3-point line. She was also 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Bella Chau added 12 points.
BRENTSVILLE 79, WARREN COUNTY 37: Alden Yergey led Brentsville (6-1, 15-4) with 19 points and Payton Brown had 10.
