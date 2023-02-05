SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 67, WOODBERRY FOREST 66: Jaedon Harris recorded six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points overall as the Wolves (9-11) defeated the VISAA's No. 7 ranked team in the state.
Marcus Hancock added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
GAR-FIELD 51, STAFFORD 47: Daunte Williams scored 21 points and Chris Barnes 14 as the Red Wolves (5-13) won at home.
