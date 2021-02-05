PATRIOT 50, OSBOURN 34: With help from Osbourn Park, the Pioneers clinched their fourth straight Cedar Run District regular-season title Thursday.
John Champe entered the week one game ahead of Patriot for first in the district, but lost their final two district games, including Thursday to Osbourn Park. If the two teams had finished tied for first after Thursday’s games, they would have met again Friday at Osbourn in a playback.
But that became a moot point following Osbourn Park’s 74-66 win over the Knights and Patriot’s win. The victory also clinches a No. 1 seed and home-court advantage for Patriot all the way through the eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament.
The top three teams from the Cedar Run advance to regionals, which starts Monday. The other two will be John Champe and Battlefield for either the second or third seeds. Battlefield finishes up tonight against Osbourn. If the Bobcats win, they will tie Champe for second in the district with 7-3 marks.
On Thursday, Trey Nelson scored 15 points, Chad Watson 13 and Ellis Nayeri 11 for Patriot (8-2, 10-2). Nelson and Watson were both 5 of 11 from the field and Nayeri 4 of 5. Patriot was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Patriot led 28-17 at halftime. Osbourn (3-5, 3-6) shot 39 percent from the field and was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
POTOMAC 77, WOODBRIDGE 62: The Panthers wrapped up the Cardinal District regular-season title Thursday and a No. 1 seed in regionals. Potomac has now won nine straight conference and or district regular-season titles.
Tyrell Harris led the Panthers (9-0, 9-0) with 24 points. Harris was 9 of 11 from the field and five of 6 from the free-throw line. Anthony Jackson added 20 points, including going 4 of 9 from the 3-point line, Lorin Hall 11 and Larry Wright 10.
Potomac was 22 of 32 from inside the 3-point line. The Panthers wrap up their regular season Saturday against Freedom.
For Woodbridge (8-2, 8-2), Michael Cooper scored 24 points and Dylan Simmons and Mekhi Mims 12 each. The Vikings enter regionals as the Cardinal District's No. 2 seed. The Cardinal will send three teams to regionals. Hylton will go in as the No. 3 seed.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 52, FAIRFAX BAPTIST 45: Hayden James scored a game-high 28 points as Heritage improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the ODACS.
The Roanoke College-bound guard was eight of nine from the free-throw line. Sophomore Joel Antwi added a season-high 15 points.
OSBOURN PARK 74, JOHN CHAMPE 66: Cameron Cole scored 18 points, Rahim Woni 14 and Logan Dwyer 10 as the Yellow Jackets won their second straight after starting off the season 0-7.
OP peaking at the right time. They could take the region!!
