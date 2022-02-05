POTOMAC 70, GAR-FIELD 37: Keith Honore won his 300th career game as Potomac’s head boys basketball coach Friday. This is Honore’s 16th season leading his alma mater.
The win, which snapped the Panthers’ four-game losing streak, gives them a 6-4 mark in the Cardinal District and a 9-6 mark overall.
Frankie Lee led Potomac with 23 points. He was 11 of 19 from the field, including 10 of 16 for 2-point baskets.
Quinton Mumeka added 15 and Terrance Bethea 10. The Panthers shot 45 percent from the field (29 of 64) and were 8 of 19 from the 3-point line and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers took control in the third quarter when they outscored Gar-Field 21-2. Potomac led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 37-22 at halftime.
Chancellor Perkins had 19 points for Gar-Field (1-9, 8-12).
The Red Wolves were 15 of 47 from the field (1 of 11 from the 3-point line) and 6 of 14 from the free-throw line.
COLGAN 55, WOODBRIDGE 43: Nate Ament and D’Vell Garrison each scored 15 points and Troy Gulley 12 in Colgan’s Cardinal District win Friday. The Sharks are now 5-4 in the district and 11-5 overall.
For Woodbridge (7-2, 12-5), Michael Cooper had 18 points. He was the only Viking to finish in double figures.
HYLTON 85, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 78: Four Bulldogs reached double figures in the Cardinal District win: Lucas Scroggins had 21, Abubakarr Jalloh 18, Kelby Garnett 17 and Rodney Johnson 10.
Hylton is now 7-4 in the district and 15-6 overall.
Tavarres Riley and Shamar Sisco each had 26 points for Freedom-Woodbridge (6-4, 8-7).
UNITY REED 53, GAINESVILLE 49 (OT): Mahad Yusuf scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime for Unity Reed (4-9 in Cedar Run District, 8-13 overall).
Sean Scott led the Lions with 18 points and Ja’len Morrison had 10.
Grant Polk scored 14 points for Gainesville (2-10, 7-13). Phoenix Shahateet added eight points and nine rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 60, OSBOURN 54: Logan Dwyer scored 12 points and RJ Jones 11 for Osbourn Park (6-7 in the Cedar Run District, 10-10 overall).
Tey Barbour scored a game-high 22 points for Osbourn (5-8, 8-13).
