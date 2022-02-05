WOODBRIDGE 54, COLGAN 37: Amani Melendez scored 36 points to lead Woodbridge (8-1 in Cardinal District, 11-5 overall) to its sixth straight victory.
The senior finished with nine 3-pointers.
For Colgan (4-4, 8-8), Najah Perryman had 16 points.
Woodbridge led 24-19 at halftime.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 50, HYLTON 14: Kenneah DeGuzman led Freedom (2-8 in Cardinal District, 3-12 overall) with 29 points and added four assists, two steals and four rebounds.
Keilani Johnson had six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
POTOMAC 52, GAR-FIELD 22: Natayvia Lipscomb scored 14 points, Lajayla Lipscomb 13 and Taylor Allen as Potomac improved to 9-1 in the Cardinal District and 12-2 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 63, OSBOURN 27: Hailey Kellogg recorded 14 points, Alana Powell 11 and Danielle Darfour 10 as the Yellow Jackets (13-0 in Cedar Run District, 18-1 overall) closed out a busy week with their fourth straight win in as many nights.
GAINESVILLE 58, UNITY REED 17: Maddie McKenzie totaled 19 points and Aashi Chhabra 11 for Gainesville (7-6 in Cedar Run District, 11-7 overall). Both players recorded three 3-pointers each.
PATRIOT 48, BATTLEFIELD 27: Ella Negron and Sydnee Smith each tallied 14 points and Emily Casey added 13 for Patriot (9-4 in Cedar Run District, 14-5 overall). Smith tallied 12 of her points from the 3-point line.
Reese Burch led Battlefield (4-9, 6-13) with 13 points.
BRENTSVILLE 67, WARREN COUNTY 29: The host Tigers (5-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 13-2 overall) totaled 12 3-pointers in winning their fifth straight Friday.
Junior guard Alden Yergey finished with five to go along with five 2-point baskets for a game-high 25 points.
Cara Vollmer had three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Macie Mayes had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
SETON 62, FREDERICKSBURG VICTORY 23: Mary Pennefather scored 16 points and Bella Chau 11 for Seton (5-4).
ST. CATHERINE’S 53, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 37: St. Catherine’s jumped out to a 29-12 halftime lead.
Sophia Ofosu led John Paul (7-11) with 22 points and Kaliana Reed had seven.
