OSBOURN PARK 46, PATRIOT 35: Jo Raflo scored 16 points and Katie Lemanski added 11 as the Yellow Jackets captured the Cedar Run District’s No. 1 seed in next week’s eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament. The win also gives Osbourn Park home-court advantage throughout regionals.
The Yellow Jackets and Patriot needed Thursday’s playback at John Champe High School to determine the No. 1 seed after both teams finished the regular season with one district loss.
Osbourn Park (10-1) has now won six straight. This is the fourth straight year Osbourn Park has clinched a No. 1 seed in regionals. The Yellow Jackets have won the last three district regular-season titles.
There are no district tournaments this season. Regionals begin Monday. Patriot advances as the district’s No. 2 seed. The top three teams from the district move on to regionals, which starts Monday.
For Patriot (9-4), Elena Bertrand scored 11 points and Caitlin Blackman nine.
COLGAN 75, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 35: Alyssa Andrews scored 29 points as Colgan closed out the regular season unbeaten in the Cardinal District.
Andrews converted 12 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line in topping 1,700 total points for her career.
Kennedy Fuller added 14 and Nya Brown 10 for Colgan (10-0, 11-2).
Sofia Lahlou led Freedom (3-9) with 14 points. Colgan led 41-28 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 54, POTOMAC 39: Amani Melendez scored 27 points and added five assists for Woodbridge (4-6 in Cardinal District, 4-6 overall).
McKenzie Burke added eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Natayvia Lipscomb led Potomac (5-5, 5-5) with 17 points. Despite the loss, the Panthers still advance to regionals. The Cardinal District qualifies three teams for regionals. Potomac will go in as the district’s No. 3 seed when the eight-team tournament begins Monday.
FOREST PARK 56, HYLTON 25: Lauren Palmateer and Ebele Okuadido each scored eight points for Forest Park (8-2, 9-2)
The Bruins will enter next week’s regional tournament as the Cardinal District’s No. 2 seed.
