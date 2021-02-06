GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 68, MANASSAS PARK 24: Alden Yergey tallied 33 points in Brentsville’s regular-season finale. The sophomore recorded nine 3-pointers and finished with 12 field goals overall.
Cara Vollmer added 11 points and Kendall Meunier 10. Brentsville totaled 14 3-pointers for the game.
The Tigers (5-3, 5-3) play again Monday in the first round of the Class 3 Region B Tournament. Manassas Park finishes the season 0-13.
BOYS
BATTLEIELD 49. OSBOURN 36: Maddux Tennent led Battlefield (7-3 in Cedar Run District 8-3 overall) with 10 points Friday.
Idris Johnson had 10 points for Osbourn (3-6, 3-6).
TABERNACLE 51, HERITAGE BAPTIST 47 : Heritage held a two-point halftime lead aided by sophomore guard Joel Antwi, who began the game scoring 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
Hayden James led Heritage (4-2, 5-5) with a game-high 21 points.
