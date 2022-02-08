BOYS
UNITY REED 79, OSBOURN PARK 68: Five players reached double figures as the Lions won their Cedar Run District game on the road Monday to close out their regular season.
Sean Scott led the way with 18 points, Jalen Morrison 17, Charles Pargo 13, Jashaun Morrison and Mahad Yusuf 10.
Unity Reed (5-9, 9-13) totaled 12 3-pointers.
For Osbourn Park (6-8, 10-11), Trey Terrell scored 20 points and added five steals, while Cam Portis recorded 11 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Proctor 10 points.
BATTLEFIELD 55, OSBOURN 44: Bryce Hammersley and Maddux Tennant scored 14 points apiece for Battlefield (11-3 Cedar Run District, 15-4 overall).
Tey Barbour scored 17 points for Osbourn (5-9, 8-14) and Mah’kira Brown 10.
JOHN CHAMPE 68, GAINESVILLE 38: Artem Hurtovenko led Gainesville (2-11 in Cedar Run District, 7-14 overall with eight points.
GIRLS
OSBOURN 40, BATTLEFIELD 30: Fantasia Payne scored 15 points to lead Osbourn, which finishes the regular season with a 4-10 Cedar Run District mark and 8-14 overall.
Reese Burch was the top scorer for Battlefield (4-10, 6-14) with nine points.
OSBOURN PARK 57, UNITY REED 18: Alana Powell led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Osbourn Park finishes the regular season 14-0 in the Cedar Run District and 19-1 overall.
Osbourn Park outscored Unity Reed (5-9, 6-13) 34-5 in the second half, including a 24-0 run.
SETON 45, TRINITY MEADOW 35: Jackie Hugo scored 11 points and Mary Pennefather 10 for Seton (4-0 in Virginia Christian Athletic Conference, 6-4 overall).
