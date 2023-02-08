COLGAN 68, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 66: Christian Eppley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday as the host Sharks (6-5, 16-5) won their seventh game in their last eight outings.
Eppley’s game-winner came about after he initially inbounded the ball on Colgan’s side of the court next to its bench. Freedom stole the ball, but Eppley stole it back before then heaving a lean-in jumper from 30-feet out.
Eppley finished the game with 11 points, nine off 3-pointers. Nate Ament led Colgan with 26 points. Eann Pennix added 14 and Skyler Smith 11.
For Freedom (6-5, 10-7), Tavarres Riley scored 26 points, Shamar Sisco 19 and Jordan Perkins 12.
GAR-FIELD 50, WOODBRIDGE 45: Daunte Williams scored 15 points and Braxton Williams and Chris Barnes 12 each in the Red Wolves’ home win.
Gar-Field (4-7, 6-13) led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime.
The Red Wolves were 20 of 40 from the field and 6 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Denzel Lambert scored 16 points and Caleb Thomas 10 for Woodbridge (3-8, 8-13).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 66, SETON 63: Dominic Nguyen scored 24 points and Patrick Nguyen 17 for Seton (2-2, 12-8).
SKYLINE 72, MANASSAS PARK 37: Tyler Martin led Manassas Park (0-8, 0-20) with 10 points.
