COLGAN 50, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 48 2 (OT): Audrey Williams scored nine of her 11 points in overtime and AJ Jones won the game on a buzzer beater Tuesday for the visiting Sharks (7-4, 12-9).
Jones finished with a team-high 12 points.
Keilana Johnson led Freedom (6-5, 8-10) with 18 points along with eight assists, 16 rebounds and two steals.
Keilani Johnson added 10 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
POTOMAC 63, FOREST PARK 26: Tiana Jackson scored 14 points and Taylor Allen 13 as the host Panthers (15-5) closed out their Cardinal District season with a 12-0 mark.
Potomac has won 15 straight now.
WOODBRIDGE 57, GAR-FIELD 32: Gabby Jackson converted five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 25 points as the host Vikings (8-3, 9-12) won their fourth straight.
Trinity Henderson added 10 points for Woodbridge.
SETON 77, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 24: Host Seton (7-0, 19-5) jumped out to a 29-4 first-quarter lead.
Lucy Pennefather led Seton with 19 points followed by Theresa Lalli with 17, Mary Pennefather with 13, Norah Burgess 13 and Bella Chau with 10.
MERIDIAN 47, BRENTSVILLE 44: Brooke Lynn Miller and Alden Yergey each scored 11 points for Brentsville (6-2, 15-5) and Cara Vollmer 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.