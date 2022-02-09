BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 57, GAR-FIELD 43: Brian Jackson converted four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points as the Vikings (8-2 in Cardinal District, 13-5 overall) won at home Tuesday.
Woodbridge jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead before Gar-Field came back to get within four at halftime, 24-20. The Vikings closed things out in the fourth by outscoring the Red Wolves (1-10, 8-13) 16-9.
Joseph Hines and Antonio James each had 10 points for Gar-Field.
Woodbridge was 23 of 52 from the field and Gar-Field 17 of 43.
A win over Potomac Wednesday gives Woodbridge its first regular-season district title since 2002.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 67, COLGAN 61: Tavarres Riley totaled 24 points, Shamar Sisco 14 and Jalen West and Isaiah Wimbush 13 each as Freedom improved to 7-4 in the Cardinal District and 10-7 overall.
Riley also had six assists and five steals.
For Colgan (5-5, 11-6), Robbie Futyma had 13 points and Troy Gulley 11.
POTOMAC 64, FOREST PARK 59: Frankie Lee scored 18 points and Kyle Honore 12 as the Panthers (7-4 in Cardinal District, 10-6 overall) won at home.
Forest Park led 18-14 at the end of the first. The score was tied 30-all at halftime. Potomac outscored the Bruins 22-17 in the third quarter.
Potomac shot 47 percent (23 of 49) from the field and was 12 of 16 from the free-throw line. Forest Park shot 55 percent from the field (24 of 44) and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
For Forest Park (2-8, 7-12), DK Moore led with 17 points. Azaan Sheikh added 14 and Brandon Edozie 10.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 52, GAINESVILLE 42: Grant Polk scored 13 points and Noah Artebery 11 as the Cardinals dropped to 2-12 in the Cedar Run District and 7-16 overall following Tuesday’s loss.
SKYLINE 74, MANASSAS PARK 55: Jace Garza recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Manassas Park (5-3 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 6-10 overall).
Payton Simmons added 11 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals and Devin Chambers had 11 points.
GIRLS
COLGAN 61, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 50: Najah Perryman led Colgan (5-5 in Cardinal District, 9-9 overall) with 24 points.
Kenneah DeGuzman scored 34 points and added two steals and seven rebounds for Freedom (2-9, 3-13).
Freedom led 27-25 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 81, GAR-FIELD 10: Amani Melendez scored 23 points and Reina Washington 18 for Woodbridge (9-1 in Cardinal District, 12-6 overall).
SETON 49, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 42: Mary Pennefather scored 17 points and Lily Vander Woude 16 as Seton improved to 4-0 in the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference and 7-4 overall.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 53, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 40: On Senior Night, captains Sophia Ofosu scored 23 points and Dillena Carter nine for John Paul the Great (8-11).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 50, GAINESVILLE 43: Ella Nhek finished as Gainesville's top scorer with 12 points. The Cardinals (7-7 in Cedar Run District, 11-8 overall) will host Unity Reed Thursday in the first round of the district tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.