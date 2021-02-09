POTOMAC 70, BATTLEFIELD 66: Kejahn Rainey was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the second-seeded Panthers hold off the seventh-seeded Bobcats Monday at home in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Rainey finished the game with 10 points. Tyrell Harris led Potomac (10-0) with 21 points, including going 8 of 10 from the field, and Kyle Honore had 15. The Panthers were 13 of 16 from the free-throw line for the game.
Battlefield (8-4) led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime. The Bobcats were 8 of 16 from the three-point line and shot 56 percent overall from the field.
Junior Bonsu led the Bobcats with 24 points, all off field goals. Maddux Tennant added 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
PATRIOT 79, HYLTON 46: Chad Watson was 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 21 points in the top-seeded Pioneers’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Nick Marrero added 14 points and Trey Nelson 10. Nelson also had 10 assists.
Patriot (11-2) shot 65 percent from the field (31 of 48) overall and was 12 of 24 from the 3-point line. Watson was 5 of 8 from the 3-point line and Marrero 4 of 8.
WOODBRIDGE 70, MASSAPONAX 49: Mike Cooper scored 21 points and Jaiden Edwards 10 in the Vikings’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal victory. Fifth-seeded Woodbridge is now 9-2.
HERITAGE 57, FAITH BAPTIST 43: Hayden James totaled a game-high 18 points and five steals, guard Joel Antwi a season-high 15 points and six steals and Alijah Senn a season-high 10 points as Heritage improved to 5-2 in the ODACs and 6-5 overall.
