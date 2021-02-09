COLGAN 63, JOHN CHAMPE 33: Alyssa Andrews and Kennedy Fuller combined for 52 of Colgan’s final point total in Monday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal victory at home.
Andrews finished with 28 points and Fuller 24 for the second-seeded Sharks (12-2). Colgan hosts Patriot Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
Andrews converted 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. Fuller recorded 10 field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Sharks led 41-21 at halftime.
PATRIOT 60, MASSAPONAX 53: Senior Caitlin Blackman finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the sixth-seeded Pioneers’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Junior Elena Bertrand added 13 points, five assists and four steals, Maddie McKenzie 12 points and Addisyn Banks 10 rebounds for Patriot(10-4).
OSBOURN PARK 61, POTOMAC 22: Jo Raflo led the top-seeded Yellow Jackets with 15 points in Monday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Alex Harju added 9 and Alana Powell and Maddie Scarborough eight each for Osbourn Park (11-1).
FOREST PARK 48, RIVERBEND 41: Lauren Palmateer recorded four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a team-high 16 points for fifth-seeded Forest Park (9-2) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals. Angel Jones added 14 and Janiah Jones 12.
BRENTSVILLE 38, SKYLINE 35: Alden Yergey scored a game-high 21 points in the Tigers’ Class 3 Region B quarterfinal win. Yergey converted seven field goals, including three 3’s, and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brentsville is now 6-3.
SETON 54, OAKCREST 27: Mary Pennefather recorded six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points overall for Seton (5-4).
