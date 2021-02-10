BOYS
FOREST PARK 56, GAR-FIELD 54: Tyler Smith and DeKevion Moore each had 11 points Tuesday in the visiting Bruins’ victory. Forest Park finishes its season with a 5-7 record.
Chancellor Perkins led Gar-Field (1-9) with 17 points. The two teams met as part of the VHSL’s “Championships +1” model that allowed non-postseason qualifiers a chance to add one extra game to the schedule if they choose to do so.
GIRLS
GEORGE MASON 44, BRENTSVILLE 16: Cara Vollmer led Brentsville (6-4) with six points in Tuesday’s Class 3 Region B semifinal loss at top-seeded George Mason. Brentsville’s leading scorer Alden Yergey was held to three points.
