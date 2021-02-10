Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.