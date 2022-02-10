POTOMAC 69, WOODBRIDGE 62 (OT): Kyle Honore scored a career-high 39 points Wednesday as host Potomac outscored Woodbridge 15-8 in the extra period to tighten the race for the Cardinal District regular-season title.
Woodbridge (8-3 in district, 13-6 overall) entered the game with the opportunity to clinch the championship and the No 1 overall seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament with a win. The Vikings can still do that with a victory Friday at Forest Park to close out the regular season.
The four-team district tournament begins Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Jayden Harris converted a 3-pointer to put Potomac up 54-53 before Woodbridge hit a free-throw to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Honore scored 10 points in overtime, including six off free throws. Terrance Bethea added 14 points for the game, going 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Honore was 14 of 24 from the field, including 12 of 14 for 2-point baskets. He was also 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Potomac was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line for the game. The Panthers shot 49 percent from the field, including going 20 of 31 from the 2-point line.
Woodbridge shot 40 percent from the field and was 17 of 29 from the free-throw line.
Potomac led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime. Woodbridge outscored the Panthers 24-11 in the third quarter.
Potomac (8-4, 11-6) is done for the regular season.
For Woodbridge, Brian Jackson totaled 25 points and eight rebounds, Michael Cooper 13 points and five rebounds, Christian Blaine nine points and four assists and Malik Hunter five points and 10 rebounds.
PATRIOT 65, JOHN CHAMPE 60: Another balanced offensive night helped the Pioneers finish the regular season with a 20-0 overall record and a 14-0 mark in the Cedar Run District Wednesday at home.
Jay Randall scored 15 points followed by Nasir Coleman with 14, Nick Marrero with 11 and Dezmond Hopkins with 10.
Patriot was 13 of 18 from the free-throw line, 8 of 12 from the 3-point line and 22 of 39 overall from the field (56 percent).
The Pioneers led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime.
Patriot, the district’s top seed, plays again Monday in the district tournament semifinals.
COLGAN 52, FOREST PARK 48: Troy Gulley scored 11 points and Micah Ferguson and D’Vell Garrison 10 each for Colgan (6-5 in Cardinal District, 12-6 overall).
DK Moore led Forest Park (2-9, 7-13) with 19 points and Brandon Edozie had 13.
ROCK RIDGE 68, MANASSAS PARK 46: For Manassas Park (6-11), Isaac Malik-Duarte totaled 26 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Jordan McGlawn added 10 points and five rebounds for the Cougars.
The Cougars played without their top two scorers (Jace Garza and Payton Simmons), who were out with leg injuries.
