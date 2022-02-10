BRENTSVILLE 55, WARREN COUNTY 9: Alden Yergey became the Tigers’ fifth 1,000-point career scorer in program history Wednesday when she tallied a game-high 20 points in the Class 3 Northwestern District win on the road.
The junior guard needed 16 points to reach 1,000 coming into the game.
Yergey tallied all her points from the field Wednesday. She recorded four 2-pointers and 4 3-pointers.
Cara Vollmer added 15 points, all on 3-pointers.
Brentsville (6-1, 14-2) led 35-4 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 57, COLGAN 32: Angel Jones scored 27 points and Trinity Galindo 12 as the visiting Bruins set up Friday’s game at Woodbridge to determine the Cardinal District regular-season champion.
Both Forest Park (12-8 overall) and Woodbridge are tied with 10-1 district records. Forest Park beat the Vikings 53-50 in their earlier matchup.
The winner of Friday’s game earns the top overall seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament as well as the top seed in the four-team district tournament, which begins Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Galindo scored all her points off 3-pointers in the second quarter. Jones tallied 17 points in the second half.
Forest Park led 31-14 at halftime.
For Colgan (5-6, 9-10), Peyton Ray scored 14 points.
WOODBRIDGE 63, POTOMAC 47: Amani Melendez tallied 31 points to lead Woodbridge (10-1 in Cardinal District, 13-6 overall).
For Potomac (9-3, 12-4), Natayvia Lipscomb had 16 points and Lajayla Lipscomb 15.
PATRIOT 53, JOHN CHAMPE 21: Ella Negron tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds as Patriot finishes the regular season with a 11-3 Cedar Run District mark and 15-5 overall.
Sydnee Smith added 10 points, Emily Casey eight points and four assists and Addisyn Banks six points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
