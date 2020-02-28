Gabby Garrison and Cara Vollmer each scored eight points Thursday as Brentsville High School’s girls basketball team defeated Maggie Walker 36-31 in the Class 3 Region B semifinals.
With the win, the second-seeded Tigers (19-5) advance to the state tournament for the second straight season. Brentsville also hosts George Mason Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional final.
Thursday’s game was tied 17-17 at halftime.
BOYS
ARMSTRONG 83, MANASSAS PARK 51: Host Armstrong outscored the Cougars 32-8 in the third quarter of Thursday’s Class 3 Region B semifinal.
Armstrong (14-10) led Manassas Park 30-28 at halftime.
Josiah Freeman finished with 23 points for Manassas Park (11-14).
