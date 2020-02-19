GIRLS
COLGAN 65, WOODBRIDGE 57: The top-seeded Sharks (18-5) won their first Cardinal District Tournament title Tuesday with a win over defending champion and second-seeded Woodbridge (14-9).
Alyssa Andrews led Colgan with 25 points. Kenney Fuller added 16, including going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.
The Sharks, who have won nine straight, trailed 34-28 at halftime.
Woodbridge entered the game on a nine-game winning streak. Alia Denwiddie scored 18 points and Amani Melendez 15.
Both teams advance to Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
BRENTSVILLE 56, MANASSAS PARK 31: Gabby Garrison scored 16 points, Alden Yergey 13, Cai Smith 11 and Cara Vollmer 10 as the Tigers closed out the regular season with an 8-4 mark in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 17-5 mark overall.
Brentsville converted seven 3-pointers led by Garrison with four.
BOYS
MANASSAS PARK 64, BRENTSVILLE 50: Jace Garza scored 20 points and Cameron Dixon 16 in the Cougars’ Class 3 Northwestern District victory. Manassas Park finishes the regular season with a 6-6 district mark and 10-12 overall.
Both teams move on to the Class 3 Region B Tournament, which starts Friday.
SETON 76, RANDOLPH-MACON 31: Second-seeded Seton (17-7) won Tuesday’s Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament first-round game.
Dominic Olszewski led Seton with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Vander Woude added 16 points.
