BOYS
FOREST PARK 56, JOHN CHAMPE 50: The host Bruins won their first regional game in school history Friday. Forest Park (15-11) was led by Kenyani Lee with 21 points. Kevin Johnson scored 19 points, including 16 in the second half.
John Champe was led by Jalen and James Jasper with 13 and 12 points respectively. Ishmael Carter added 10 points to round out the double figure scorers.
POTOMAC 67, GAR-FIELD 34: After leading 8-2 at the end of the first quarter, the top-seeded Panthers pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the eighth-seeded Indians 25-7 in Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Tyrell Harris finished with 21 points for Potomac (21-3). The Panthers have won 12 straight.
Cory Wilson led Gar-Field (3-22) with 13 points.
MANASSAS PARK 72, GEORGE MASON 62: New arrival Josiah Freeman scored 40 points as the 10th-seeded Cougars (10-13) won on the road Friday in the Class 3 Region B first round.
MASSAPONAX 49, BATTLEFFIELD 48 (OT): Massaponax outscored the Bobcats 10-9 in the extra period of the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal Friday.
Battlefield (13-12) led 27-21 at halftime. Massaponax led 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Radford scored 13 points for Battlefield.
STONEWALL JACKSON 59, WOODBRIDGE 52: Hannah Williams recorded 18 points, four assists, eight rebounds and six steals as the fifth-seeded Raiders (16-9) advanced to Tuesday’s Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Zoe Kanti added 14 points and four assists and Toyah Goines 10 points.
Vanessa Laumbach led No. 4 Woodbridge (14-10) with 19 points.
OSBOURN PARK 45, FOREST PARK 31: Maddie Scarborough scored 14 points and Katie Lemanski 12 as the second-seeded Yellow Jackets (18-6) won Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.
Janiah Jones and Kayla Button both scored 10 points for Forest Park (14-10).
COLGAN 56, POTOMAC 48: Alyssa Andrews had 23 points for the top-seeded Sharks (19-5) in Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Colgan, which has won 10 straight, led 23-21 at halftime.
COLONIAL FORGE 63, PATRIOT 60: Caitlin Blackman scored 19 points, Lauryn Moore 16 and Kayla Amoah 10 in the Pioneers’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal loss.
Patriot finishes the season 12-14.
