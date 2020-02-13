BOYS
GAR-FIELD 62, WOODBRIDGE 56: The seventh-seeded Indians upset the second-seeded Vikings Wednesday in the Cardinal District Tournament first round.
Cory Wilson totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds as Gar-Field (3-20) snapped a 12-game losing streak. Nazir Armstrong had 17 points to lead Woodbridge (14-9).
Gar-Field’s win comes two days after losing to Woodbridge 66-45 in both team’s regular-season finale.
The Indians led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. Gar-Field was 18 of 25 from the free throw line and Woodbridge 4 of 11. The Vikings were also 25-53 from the field and the Indians 21 of 37.
Woodbridge's season is over, but Gar-Field has a chance to reach regionals. The only way the Indians don't advance to regionals is if Riverbend wins the Commonwealth District Tournament final.
Riverbend plays regular-season champion Massaponax Friday in a district tournament semifinal.
FOREST PARK 50, FREEDOM 48: Kevin Johnson finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Bruins (13-10) advance to Friday’s Cardinal District Tournament semifinals to host Gar-Field.
Kenyani Lee and Leon Farley each had eight points. Farley also had nine rebounds.
PATRIOT 80, OSBOURN 58: Darrell Johnson scored a career-high 20 points as the top-seeded Pioneers (19-4) advanced to Friday’s Cedar Run District Tournament final, where it will host second-seeded John Champe at 7 p.m.
Johnson was 8 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Zack Blue added 12 points and Jackson Ford 11.
Patriot shot 58 percent from the field.
COLGAN 73, HYLTON 71 (OT): The fifth-seeded Sharks (13-10) outscored the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (10-13) 10-8 in the extra session.
Ta’zir Smith led Colgan with 21 points and Adric Howe had 19.
Nathan Arrington finished as Hylton’s top scorer with 23 points.
GIRLS
STONEWALL JACKSON 55, OSBOURN PARK 40: Zoe Kanti recorded 19 points and eight rebounds and Hannah Williams 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the fourth-seeded Raiders (14-9) beat the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-6) Wednesday in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
The victory snapped Osbourn Park’s 10-game winning streak. Emily Kellogg led Osbourn Park with 10 points.
Stonewall plays at Patriot Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the tournament championship.
FOREST PARK 58, HYLTON 29: Angel Jones scored 16 points, her sister Janiah 13 and Kayla Burton 10 in the Bruins’ Cardinal District Tournament first-round win.
Forest Park (14-8) is at Woodbridge Friday in a 6 p.m. semifinal.
PATRIOT 30, BATTLEFIELD 28: The Pioneers (12-12) held off the Bobcats (11-12) in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
Patriot led 25-16 at halftime before the Bobcats got within one 28-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot with eight points.
POTOMAC 62, FREEDOM 36: Natayvia Lipscomb had 21 points and Jewell Dixon 11 as the third-seeded Panthers (11-12) won Wednesday’s Cardinal District Tournament first-round game.
WOODBRIDGE 55, GAR-FIELD 8: Alia Denwiddie scored 15 points, Amani Melendez 12 and Vanessa Laumbach 10 in the second-seeded Vikings’ Cardinal District Tournament first-round victory.
Woodbridge (13-8) hosts Forest Park Friday in the tournament semifinals. The Vikings have won eight straight.
