Adam Kemp scored 19 points as the Heritage Christian boys basketball team defeated top-seeded Evangel Saturday 46-40 to capture the ODACS AA state title.
With Heritage leading most of the game, Evangel took a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers quickly regained the lead and never trailed again.
Heritage made 10 of 12 free throws in the last three minutes of the game to seal the victory.
Heritage (11-6) finished the last two-thirds of the season on a tear winning 10 of 12 games after starting 1-4. Kemp and James both were named to the ODACS all-conference team and James was selected as the ODACS State Tournament MVP for the second year in a row.
In the semifinal Feb. 28, James scored 31 points in a 56-50 win over Beth Christian.
GIRLS
GEORGE MASON 39, BRENTSVILLE 31: Gabby Garrison scored 14 points in the Tigers’ loss Saturday in the Class 3 Region B final. Brentsville is now 19-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.