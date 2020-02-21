PATRIOT 77, COLGAN 57: Five players reached double figures Thursday as the host and the second-seeded Pioneers (21-4) won their 16th straight game with a victory over No. 7 Colgan in the Class 6 Region B boys basketball quarterfinals.
Jackson Ford led Patriot with 19 points followed by Zack Blue with 17, Tyler Stringer with 12 and Allen Davis and Trey Nelson with 11 each. Ford was 8 of 11 from the field, including going 6 of 6 from inside the 3-point line.
Patriot led by two at the end of the first quarter (19-17) and 36-29 at halftime.
Patriot was up 56-50 going into the fourth when it outscored the Sharks 21-7 to pull away. The Pioneers play again Tuesday in the region semifinals.
For Colgan (13-12), Adric Howe totaled a game-high 26 points.
SETON 73, TANDEM FRIENDS 59: Seton (18-7) advanced to Saturday’s Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament final at Highland following Thursday’s semifinal win.
Jack Vander Woude led Seton with 22 points. He was 8 of 10 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
John Paul Vander Woude added 18 points, Andrew Nguyen 16 and Bobby Vander Woude 14.
