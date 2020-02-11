BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 73, OSBOURN PARK 65: Trevor Bounds scored 24 points and Jordan Radford 17 in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District Tournament first-round win over Osbourn Park Monday.
Battlefield improves to 13-10.
Ethan Wilson scored 42 points for Osbourn Park (9-14). Wilson had 12 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.
OSBOURN 56, STONEWALL JACKSON 52: Mike Goree led Stonewall (7-15) with 20 points in the Cedar Run District Tournament first round.
COLGAN 76, FREEDOM 61: Adric Howe scored 25 points, Noah Wheatley 14 and Ta’zir Smith 10 as the Sharks closed out the regular season with a 6-6 Cardinal District mark and a 12-10 overall record.
WOODBRIDGE 66, GAR-FIELD 45: Nazir Armstrong scored 13 points and Kai Bowers 11 in the Vikings' win. Woodbridge is now 9-3 in the Cardinal District and 14-8 overall.
For Gar-Field (0-12, 2-20), Cory Wilson had 26 points.
POTOMAC 59, HYLTON 43: Tyrell Harris scored 15 points, Kyle Honore 12 and Manny White 11 as the Panthers improved to 11-1 in the Cardinal District and 18-3 overall. Potomac has won nine straight.
For Hylton (7-5, 10-12), Nathan Arrington scored 15 points.
GIRLS
STONEWALL JACKSON 59, JOHN CHAMPE 51: Hannah Williams had 20 points, six rebounds, six steals and six assists for the Raiders (13-9) in the Cedar Run District Tournament first-round win.
Zoe Kanti added 12 points and seven steals and Amanie Bunchu had 10 points and seven rebounds.
PATRIOT 52, OSBOURN 23: Lauryn Moore scored 14 points as the Pioneers (11-12) won Monday’s Cedar Run District Tournament first-round game.
POTOMAC 51, HYLTON 15: Natayvia Lipscomb scored 10 points for Potomac (7-5 in Cardinal District, 10-12 overall).
WOODBRIDGE 68, GAR-FIELD 13: Five players reached double figures for Woodbridge (10-2 in Cardinal District, 12-8 overall): Amani Melendez (13 points), Desiree Cross (11), Vanessa Laumbach (11), Naja Ngongba (10) and Alia Denwiddie (10).
The Vikings have won seven straight.
