GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 55, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 31: Freshman Alden Yergey accounted for just over half of the Tigers’ points Tuesday in the Class 3 Northwestern District win.
The guard finished with 30 points. She had seven 2-point field goals, 4 3-pointers and was 4 of 4 from the 3-point line. As a team, Brentsville (7-4, 16-5) was 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.
BOYS
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 93, VIRGINIA ACADEMY 63: LaTief Mustafaa had 24 points, DJ Slaughter 22 and Coretez Lewis 13 as the Wolves improved to 10-11.
John Paul recorded 13 3-pointers. Mustafaa had five.
SETON 71, RANDOLPH-MACON 50: Dominic Olszewski led Seton with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Bobby Vander Woude added 15, Andrew Nguyen 13 and John Paul Vander Woude 10.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 64, FAIRFAX BAPTIST 32: Junior point guard Hayden James recorded his second straight 30-point plus game after totaling 33 in the Patriots’ win.
James was 7 of 11 from the 3-point line and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. He also totaled four steals and four rebounds. Adam Kemp had 12 points.
Heritage is now 7-6 overall and 6-1 in the ODAC.
