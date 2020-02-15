BOYS
PATRIOT 83. JOHN CHAMPE 65: Zack Blue scored 22 points, Jackson Ford 14 and Chad Watson 13 as the top-seeded Pioneers (20-4) won their 15th straight Friday in capturing the Cedar Run District Tournament title over second-seeded John Champe.
Blue was 6 of 8 from the field, including going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line.
Patriot jumped out to a 27-11 first-quarter lead.
POTOMAC 75, COLGAN 59: Kyle Honore and Larry Wright each scored 16 points and Manny White had 13 in the top-seeded Panthers' (19-3) Cardinal District Tournament semifinal win Friday over fifth-seeded Colgan.
Potomac hosts Forest Park Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the district tournament final.
The Panthers shot 55 percent from the field, including going 7 of 16 from the 3-point line. Honore was 4 of 6 in 3-point attempts. Potomac led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.
For Colgan (13-11), Ta’zir Smith had 26 points, Noah Wheatley 12 and Adric Howe 11.
FOREST PARK 53, GAR-FIELD 39: The third-seeded Bruins (14-10) advanced to the Cardinal District Tournament final for the second straight season.
Kevin Johnson led Forest Park with 15 points. Kenneth Clark and Kenyani Lee each had nine points. Leon Farley and Clyde Harmon combined for eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Despite Friday’s loss in the district tournament semifinals, Gar-Field (3-21) still advances to regionals as the Cardinal District’s fourth seed.
Cory Wilson had 23 points for the Indians.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 56, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 42: Adam Kemp scored 22 points and Hayden James 20 to secure second place going into the ODACS AA state tournament.
James also had a season-high 12 assists along with five rebounds and two steals. Kemp was 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.
Heritage Christian improves to 8-6 overall and 7-1 in the ODACs conference.
GIRLS
COLGAN 76, POTOMAC 53: Four players reached double figures Friday as the top-seeded Sharks (17-5) won their eighth straight in advancing to Tuesday’s Cardinal District Tournament final.
Alyssa Andrews led the way with 20 points followed by Grace Damato with 16, Kennedy Fuller with 12 and Peyton Ray with 11.
Colgan led 41-21 at halftime. The Sharks host second-seeded Woodbridge Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the tournament final.
WOODBRIDGE 61, FOREST PARK 38: Amani Melendez recorded 16 points, Alia Denwiddie 13 and Naja Ngongba 12 for the second-seeded Vikings (14-8). Woodbridge has won nine straight.
