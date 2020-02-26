MANASSAS PARK 63, GOOCHLAND 61: Jace Garza converted both his free throws after getting fouled in the game’s final second Tuesday to give visiting Manassas Park (11-13) the Class 3 Region B quarterfinal win.
The 10th seeded Cougars trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter after Josiah Freeman fouled out. But with three minutes left in the game, Manassas Park’s Garza, Desmond Baah, Collin Griffith and Dominic Mallisham all recorded 3-pointers for pull the Cougars back into the game.
Freeman finished with 14 points, Garza 13 and Payton Simmons 11. Manassas Park hit eight 3-pointers for the game.
Manassas Park plays at Armstrong Thursday in the region semifinals at 6 p.m.
POTOMAC 78, FOREST PARK 55: Tyrell Harris scored 21 points and Kyle Honore 17 as the top-seeded Panthers (22-3) qualified for the state tournament for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
Potomac, which has won 13 straight, hosts Massaponax Friday at 7 p.m. in the region final.
Potomac shot 91 percent from inside the 3-point line (30 of 33) Tuesday and 73 percent overall from the field. The Panthers were also 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Harris was 10 of 12 from the field and Honore 7 of 8.
Potomac led 17-16 going into the second quarter when it took over, outscoring the Bruins (15-12) 23-12.
MASSAPONAX 56, PATRIOT 55: The visiting Panthers held off the Pioneers’ late rally to win Tuesday’s Class 6 Region B semifinal.
Patriot, which trailed by 17 going into the final period, outscored Massaponax 20-4 in the fourth quarter.
Massaponax (19-6) advances to its first-ever state tournament. The Panthers also advance to Friday’s region final at top-seeded Potomac at 7 p.m.
Patriot (21-5) entered the game on a 16-game winning streak. Zack Blue led the Pioneers with 13 points and Trey Nelson added 12.
Massaponax led 15-12 at the end of the first and 34-31 at halftime. The Panthers shot 59 percent from the field.
Patriot shot 45 percent field from the field and were 12 of 20 from the free-throw line. They were also 7 of 15 from the 3-point line.
