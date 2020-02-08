PATRIOT 71, BATTLEFIELD 58: Zack Blue scored 24 points as the Pioneers clinched their third straight Cedar Run District regular-season title.
The senior guard was 6 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. As a team, Patriot (9-1, 18-4) shot 54 percent from the field.
Trey Nelson added 11 points and Darrel Johnson 10.
Patriot, which has won 13 straight, also earned the top seed in next week’s district tournament and an automatic berth to regionals.
WOODBRIDGE 72, FREEDOM 67: Shane Feden had 15 points and seven rebounds, Nazir Armstrong 13 points and four blocks, Kai Bowers 11 points and Jelani Wingate 11 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Vikings (8-3 in Cardinal District, 13-8 overall) won for the sixth time in their last seven games.
FOREST PARK 59, COLGAN 51: Tyler Smith and Kyle Bond each scored 14 points as the Bruins closed out the regular season with a 7-5 Cardinal District mark and a 12-10 record overall.
Bond, who missed two games last week due to illness, also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots Kenneth Clark added 10 points.
For Colgan (5-6, 11-10), Adric Howe and Noah Wheatley each had 17 points. Wheatley scored 15 of his points from the 3-point line.
HYLTON 67, GAR-FIELD 37: Kelby Garnett and Gregory Maddux-Velez each had 12 points and Marquis Artis 10 in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District win Friday. Hylton improves to 7-4 in the district and 10-11 overall.
For Gar-Field (0-11, 2-19), Jerome Warwick had 10 points.
OSBOURN 61, OSBOURN PARK 52: Josh Newland had 16 points and Manny Ojo 14 as the Eagles (3-7 in Cedar Run District, 6-16 overall) snapped a six-game losing streak.
Ethan Wilson scored 15 points and Jayden Ross 14 for Osbourn Park (2-8, 9-13).
JOHN CHAMPE 70, STONEWALL JACKSON 70: The Raiders lost on a buzzer beater Friday.
Mike Goree led Stonewall (3-7, 7-14) with 18 points, Jaden McKenzie 16 and Declan McCarthy 10.
WOODBERRY FOREST 61, MANASSAS PARK 47: Desmond Baah led Manassas Park (7-12) with seven points.
