POTOMAC 67, COLGAN 50: Tyrell Harris scored 17 points, Manny White 16 and Anthony Jackson 11 as the Panthers avenged their only district loss of the season Tuesday to clinch the Cardinal District regular-season title.
The win also gives Potomac (10-1, 17-3) the top seed in next week’s district tournament and an automatic regional berth. The Panthers have now won eighth straight.
Potomac was 8 of 12 from the 3-point line and led 43-25 at halftime.
For Colgan (5-5, 11-9), Ta’zir Smith had 19 points and Adric Howe 16.
WOODBRIDGE 72, HYLTON 68: Five players finished in double figures for Woodbridge (7-3 in Cardinal District, 12-8 overall). Shane Feden led the way with 17 points followed by Kai Bowers with 14 and Nazir Armstrong, Mekhi Mims and Jelani Wingate with 10 each.
The Vikings have won five of their last six with the only loss to Potomac.
For Hylton (6-4, 9-11), Nathan Arrington had 19 points, Courtenay Houston 16 and Gregory Maddux-Velez 10.
STONEWALL JACKSON 63, BATTLEFIELD 62: Elijah Childs scored the game-winner as the Raiders (3-6 in Cedar Run District, 7-13 overall) won Tuesday. Childs, who recently transferred into Stonewall after moving from Cleveland, Ohio, finished with a game-high 18 points.
Declan McCarthy scored 15 points, Mike Goree 13 and Brandon Pritchett 10 for Stonewall. McCarthy, Goree and Childs each had three 3-pointers.
For Battlefield (5-4, 12-9), Jordan Radford had 16 points, Trevor Bounds 11 and Tristan Olds 10.
PATRIOT 73, OSBOURN PARK 53: Zack Blue had 17 points and Chad Watson 14 as Patriot (8-1 in Cedar Run District, 17-4 overall) extended its winning streak to 12 games.
The Pioneers trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Osbourn Park (2-7, 9-12) 15-6 in the second quarter.
Ethan Wilson led Osbourn Park with 35 points. He was 14 of 14 from the free-throw line.
FOREST PARK 61, FREEDOM 54: Tyler Smith finished with 20 points, including 12 off 3-pointers, for Forest Park (6-5 in Cardinal District, 11-10 overall). Evan Reed added 13 points off the bench, including 10 in the second quarter.
Justice Dixon and Corey Morton each had 14 points for Freedom (2-8, 4-16).
WILLIAM MONROE 64, MANASSAS PARK 62: William Monroe won off a putback with 0.3 seconds remaining.
Desmond Baah led Manassas Park (3-6 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 7-11 overall) with 22 points, including 18 from the 3-point line. Dominic Mallisham added 15 points. The Cougars recorded 12 3-pointers for the game.
