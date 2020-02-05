WOODBRIDGE 87, HYLTON 16: Amani Melendez had 35 points, six assists and six steals as the Vikings (8-2 in Cardinal District, 10-7 overall) won their fifth straight.
Alia Denwiddie added 17 points, five steals and five assists.
OSBOURN PARK 50, PATRIOT 27: Maddie Scarborough had 15 points as the Yellow Jackets (9-0 in Cedar Run District, 16-5 overall) won their ninth straight.
Osbourn Park has already secured the district regular-season title, the top seed in next week’s district tournament and a spot in regionals.
BATTLEFIELD 60, STONEWALL JACKSON 49: Kat Jenks scored 22 points, Sophia Miller 15 and Monroe Bryant 10 in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District victory Tuesday. Battlefield is now 5-4 in the district and 10-11 overall.
COLGAN 70, POTOMAC 44: Alyssa Andrews scored 20 points and Kennedy Fuller 17 in the Sharks’ victory. Colgan improves to 8-2 in the Cardinal District and 13-5 overall.
FOREST PARK 52, FREEDOM 48: Forest Park (9-2 in Cardinal District, 13-7 overall) outscored Freedom (3-7, 3-13) 17-13 in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 35-35 at the end of three.
Angel Jones led Forest Park with 18 points and Michelle Chambers had 13. Celebria Peacock had 18 for Freedom.
GEORGE MASON 46, BRENTSVILLE 40: Cara Vollmer had 15 points and Cai Smith and Alden Yergey 11 each for Brentsville (5-4 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 14-5 overall).
