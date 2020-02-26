OSBOURN PARK 51, COLONIAL FORGE 41: The host Yellow Jackets (19-6) outscored the Eagles 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in the Class 6 Region B Tournament semifinals Tuesday.
With the victory, Osbourn Park advances to states for the first time since 2010. The second-seeded Yellow Jackets next play at top-seeded Colgan Friday for the region title.
Osbourn Park led 34-32 going into the fourth period. Maddie Scarborough led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and Jo Raflo added 11, including nine off 3-pointers.
Cameren Downs finished with 16 points for third-seeded Colonial Forge (17-6).
BRENTSVILLE 57, WARREN COUNTY 36: Alden Yergey scored 19 points, Cai Smith 16 and Gabby Garrison 11 as the second-seeded Tigers (18-5) won Tuesday’s Class 3 Region B quarterfinal at home.
Brentsville hosts Maggie Walker Thursday at 6 in a region semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.