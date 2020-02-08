COLGAN 47, FOREST PARK 43: Alyssa Andrews was 14 of 16 from the free-throw line and totaled a game-high 22 points as the Sharks (9-2, 15-5) won their sixth straight and are now tied with Woodbridge for first place in the Cardinal District with one regular-season game remaining Monday.
Colgan led 26-25 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 56, PATRIOT 53: Kat Jenks tallied 24 points and Anna Tekampe 10 as the Bobcats (6-4 in Cedar Run District, 11-11 overall) closed out the regular-season on a four-game winning streak. Jenks was 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Lauryn Moore led Patriot (5-5, 10-12) with 16 points and nine rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 64, OSBOURN 22: Jo Ralfo converted six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Yellow Jackets wrapped up the regular-season unbeaten in the Cedar Run District with a 10-0 record.
Alex Harju added 11 points. Osbourn Park is now 17-5 overall and winners of 10 straight.
WOODBRIDGE 51, FREEDOM 15: Amani Melendez had 22 points and four steals as the Vikings (9-2 in Cardinal District, 11-7 overall) won their sixth straight to move into a first-place tie with Colgan with one regular-season game remaining Monday.
BRENTSVILLE 61, WARREN COUNTY 44: Alden Yergey had 23 points, Gabby Garrison 19 and Cai Smith 12 in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Brentsville (6-4, 15-5) converted 11 3-pointers. Garrison had five and Yergey four.
JOHN CHAMPE 59, STONEWALL JACKSON 57: Tonyah Goines led Stonewall with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Maryan Yusuf added 16 points.
The Raiders (5-5 in Cedar Run District, 12-9 overall) lost their fourth straight and second straight since leading scorer Hannah Williams suffered an injury in the first quarter against Patriot Jan. 31.
OTHER SCORES
Hylton 51, GAR-FIELD 25:
