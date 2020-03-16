SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
DJ Slaughter John Paul 25 568 22.7
Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park 23 494 21.5
Hayden James Heritage Christian 17 364 21.4
Coretez Lewis John Paul 25 513 20.5
John Paul Vander Woude Seton 27 479 17.8
Nathan Arrington Hylton 22 382 17.4
Adric Howe Colgan 25 429 17.2
Andrew Nguyen Seton 26 423 16.3
Cory Wilson Gar-Field 22 349 15.9
Trevor Bounds Battlefield 26 405 15.6
Tazir Smith Colgan 24 368 15.3
Tyrell Harris Potomac 25 365 14.6
Zack Blue Patriot 26 372 14.3
Jordan Radford Battlefield 26 364 14.0
Courtenay Houston Hylton 23 284 12.4
Shane Feden Woodbridge 23 280 12.2
Jack Vander Woude Seton 26 310 11.9
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 18 205 11.4
Kyle Honore Potomac 27 307 11.4
Brysen Boots Manassas Park 18 200 11.1
Jaden McKenzie Stonewall 21 233 11.1
Justice Dixon Freedom 23 253 11
Kenneth Clark Forest Park 25 258 10.3
Mike Goree Stonewall 21 216 10.3
Kelby Garnett Hylton 23 229 10.0
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
John Paul Vander Woude Seton 27 72 2.7
Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park 23 59 2.6
Hayden James Heritage Christian 17 40 2.4
Jack Vander Woude Seton 26 57 2.2
Zack Blue Patriot 26 55 2.1
Andrew Nguyen Seton 26 53 2.0
Trevor Bounds Battlefield 26 51 2.0
Brysen Boots Manassas Park 18 35 2.0
Kyle Honore Potomac 27 52 1.9
Noah Wheatley Colgan 24 46 1.9
Jace Garza Manassas Park 24 46 1.9
DJ Slaughter John Paul 25 45 1.8
Anthony Jackson Potomac 21 36 1.7
Desmond Baah Manassas Park 24 36 1.5
Shane Feden Woodbridge 23 34 1.5
Jordan Perkins Freedom 23 34 1.5
Chad Watson Patriot 26 37 1.4
Tyler Smith Forest Park 27 36 1.3
Courtenay Houston Hylton 23 30 1.3
Kai Bowers Woodbridge 23 30 1.3
Jackson Ford Patriot 26 29 1.1
Declan McCarthy Stonewall 21 23 1.1
Jerome Warrick Gar-Field 25 27 1.1
