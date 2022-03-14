FINAL 2021-22 SCORING LEADERS
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name, School, Games, Points, Average
Tavarres Riley Freedom-WB 19 452 23.8
Kyle Honore Potomac 21 406 19.3
Jace Garza Manassas Park 20 376 18.8
Kelby Garnett Hylton 22 399 18.1
Tey Barbour Osbourn 23 403 17.5
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 22 376 17.1
Jack Vander Woude Seton 22 371 16.9
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 21 331 15.8
Lucas Scroggins Hylton 20 313 15.7
Sean Scott Unity Reed 23 346 15.1
Frankie Lee Potomac 21 297 14.2
Brian Jackson Woodbridge 23 319 13.9
Trey Terrell Osbourn Park 24 322 13.4
Payton Simmons Manassas Park 17 225 13.2
DK Moore Forest Park 21 273 13.0
Phoenix Shahateet Gainesville 20 256 12.8
Shamar Sisco Freedom-WB 17 213 12.5
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 25 309 12.4
Nasir Coleman Patriot 27 322 11.9
Troy Gulley Colgan 19 224 11.8
Daunte Williams Gar-Field 19 207 10.9
Andrew Nguyen Seton 24 254 10.6
Grant Polk Gainesville 22 230 10.5
Isaiah Wimbush Freedom-WB 16 164 10.3
Jay Randall Patriot 27 274 10.1
FINAL 2021-22 3-POINT LEADERS
Name, School, Games, Total Average
Jack Vander Woude Seton 22 70 3.2
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 22 62 2.8
Grant Polk Gainesville 22 56 2.6
Jace Garza Manassas Park 20 44 2.2
Tey Barbour Osbourn 23 50 2.2
Kyle Honore Potomac 21 43 2.1
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 25 50 2.0
Brian Jackson Woodbridge 23 43 1.9
Nick Marrero Patriot 27 49 1.8
Chase Nelson Battlefield 26 47 1.8
Tavarres Riley Freedom-WB 16 27 1.7
Mike Ackerman Patriot 27 42 1.6
Devin Chambers Manassas Park 21 32 1.5
Sean Scott Unity Reed 23 33 1.4
Bobby Vander Woude Seton 24 27 1.1
Trey Terrell Osbourn Park 24 26 1.1
Logan Dwyer Osbourn Park 24 26 1.1
Shamar Sisco Freedom-WB 14 15 1.1
Winston Raford Forest Park 13 14 1.1
(1) comment
Great job, athletes. Offering one more for the lists:
Pts - Hayden Draper, Heritage Christian, 13, 353, 27.2
Max-39
3PM - Hayden Draper, Heritage Christian, 13, 30, 2.3
Max-6
