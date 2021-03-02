SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Hayden James Heritage 15 346 23.1
Cameron Cole Osbourn Park 10 196 19.6
Tyrell Harris Potomac 12 207 17.3
Nate Arrington Hylton 8 137 17.1
Andrew Nguyen Seton 20 341 17.1
Payton Simmons Manassas Park 10 170 17.0
Shane Feden Woodbridge 12 193 16.1
Trey Nelson Patriot 15 241 16.1
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 10 159 15.9
Chad Watson Patriot 15 231 15.4
Jace Garza Manassas Park 10 146 14.6
Trey Bauer Seton 20 265 13.3
Marcus Young Gar-Field 10 131 13.1
Anthony Jackson Potomac 14 179 12.8
Tristen Olds Battlefield 12 153 12.8
Trey Iievbare Brentsville 8 101 12.6
Jack Vander Woude Seton 19 234 12.3
Isaiah Wimbush Freedom 8 97 12.1
Sean Scott Unity Reed 12 141 11.8
Junior Bonsu Battlefield 12 141 11.8
Mike Cooper Woodbridge 10 114 11.4
Kelby Garnett Hylton 13 148 11.4
Kyle Honore Potomac 14 156 11.2
Brandon Forst Brentsville 8 89 11.1
Jordan Perkins Freedom 8 88 11.0
Rahim Woni Osbourn Park 10 106 10.6
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 10 40 4.0
Hayden James Heritage 15 51 3.4
Anthony Jackson Potomac 14 37 2.7
Brandon Forst Brentsville 8 21 2.6
Trey Bauer Seton 20 52 2.6
Jack Vander Woude Seton 19 47 2.5
Carson Miller Osbourn Park 10 23 2.3
Chad Watson Patriot 15 33 2.2
Trey Nelson Patriot 15 30 2.0
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 12 23 1.9
Jace Garza Manassas Park 10 19 1.9
Kyle Honore Potomac 14 26 1.9
Jordan Perkins Freedom 8 14 1.8
Noah Wheatley Colgan 11 19 1.7
Tristen Olds Battlefield 12 20 1.7
Andrew Nguyen Seton 20 33 1.7
Collin Griffith Manassas Park 11 18 1.6
Sean Scott Unity Reed 12 19 1.6
Tyler Smith Forest Park 12 18 1.5
Shane Feden Woodbridge 12 17 1.4
Nash Akowski Brentsville 8 11 1.4
KC Clark Forest Park 11 15 1.4
Josh Newland Osbourn 11 14 1.3
Tey Barbour Osbourn 11 14 1.3
Manny Ojo Osbourn 10 12 1.2
