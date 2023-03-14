2022-23 SCORING LEADERS
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name, School, Games, Points, Average
Tavarres Riley Freedom-WB 22 649 29.5
Tey Barbour Osbourn 24 589 24.6
Shamar Sisco Freedom-WB 20 445 22.3
Jayden Harris Potomac 26 493 19.0
Jayson White Christ Chapel 27 475 17.6
Nate Ament Colgan 26 474 18.2
Grant Polk Gainesville 25 450 18.0
Skyler Smith Colgan 26 452 17.4
Jaedon Harris John Paul 23 369 16.1
Daunte Williams Gar-Field 20 320 16.0
Dominic Nguyen Seton 19 286 15.1
Kenny DeGuzman Potomac 26 388 14.9
Godwill Ohajunwa Christ Chapel 17 248 14.6
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 26 378 14.5
Brandon Edozie Forest Park 27 381 14.1
Dylan Simmons Woodbridge 22 297 13.5
Shaun Farmer Hylton 21 267 12.7
Hasan Hammad Battlefield 26 325 12.5
Amarion Custis John Paul 19 235 12.4
Trevor Moody Gainesville 25 306 12.2
Dezmond Hopkins Patriot 31 374 12.1
Ryan Derderian Battlefield 26 311 12.0
Patrick Nguyen Seton 19 227 12.0
Winston Raford Forest Park 28 334 11.9
Tavyahn Faison Osbourn 24 265 11.1
Ethan Salvatierra Forest Park 26 284 10.9
Nasir Coleman Patriot 31 333 10.8
3-POINT LEADERS
Name, School, Games, Total Average
Marcus Hancock John Paul 17 53 3.1
Grant Polk Gainesville 25 76 3.0
Winston Raford Forest Park 28 74 2.7
Jayson White Christ Chapel 27 70 2.6
Jayden Harris Potomac 26 66 2.5
Nate Ament Colgan 26 66 2.5
Tey Barbour Osbourn 24 57 2.4
Shamar Sisco Freedom-WB 20 44 2.2
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 26 56 2.2
Philip Vander Woude Seton 24 48 2.0
