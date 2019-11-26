RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 234 1,605 25 6.9
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 157 1,395 22 8.9
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 115 1,137 7 9.9
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 161 1,096 16 6.8
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 120 1,084 14 9.0
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 166 1,056 13 6.3
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 132 1,031 15 7.8
Mark Jessup (John Paul) 185 852 5 4.6
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 103 766 11 7.4
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 136 698 9 5.1
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 64 594 5 9.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 173 243 71.2 3,332 45 5
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 136 255 53.3 1,810 17 9
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 105 222 47.3 1,809 11 12
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 112 172 65.0 1,711 14 2
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 85 163 52.1 1,512 14 8
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 71 165 43.0 1,271 8 7
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 83 173 47.8 916 10 8
Toviel Jung (Stonewall) 50 92 54.3 875 6 5
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 56 139 40.3 815 5 6
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 56 1,400 17 25.0
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 49 986 5 20.1
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 48 605 8 12.6
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 40 583 4 14.6
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 39 644 5 16.5
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 37 493 5 13.2
James Kabba (Potomac) 36 410 3 11.4
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 35 586 11 16.7
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 32 550 6 17.2
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 28 477 7 17.0
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 26 226 2 8.7
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 26 466 3 17.9
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 25 386 2 15.4
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 24 342 2 14.3
Ra’sean Coates (Stonewall) 24 266 2 11.1
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 22 342 5 15.5
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 21 411 1 19.6
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 21 543 6 25.9
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 20 275 2 13.8
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 25 2 1 6 0 174
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 22 1 0 2 0 140
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 5 11 3 0 0 114
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 17 1 0 0 108
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 15 1 0 10 0 106
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 16 0 0 2 0 98
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 14 0 0 0 0 84
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 12 1 0 2 0 80
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 13 0 0 2 0 80
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 11 0 1 0 0 72
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 65 1 68
Colby Bond (Hylton) 7 1 2 2 0 62
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8 0 1 4 0 58
Jakarl Lewis (Osbourn) 7 1 1 0 0 54
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 40 2 46
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Ra’sean Coates (Stonewall) 3 2 2 0 0 42
Dashon Reeves (Stonewall) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 0 7 0 0 0 42
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 5 2 0 0 0 42
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
Dashon Reeves (Potomac) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 5 0 1 0 0 36
