SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 27 595 22.0
Hannah Williams Stonewall 24 499 20.8
Kat Jenks Battlefield 23 398 17.3
Celebria Peacock Freedom 18 311 17.3
Alden Yergey Brentsville 26 397 15.3
Mary Pennefather Seton 25 370 14.8
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 26 358 13.8
Naytavia Lipscomb Potomac 24 329 13.7
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 24 301 12.6
Gabby Garrison Brentsville 26 307 11.8
Angel Jones Forest Park 22 249 11.3
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 27 301 11.2
Amiyana Williams Osbourn 22 226 10.3
Jewell Dixon Potomac 24 246 10.3
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Mary Pennefather Seton 25 66 2.6
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 27 61 2.3
Kat Jenks Battlefield 23 50 2.2
Alden Yergey Brentsville 26 50 1.9
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 21 42 2.0
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 26 51 2.0
Josie Rodas Colgan 27 52 1.9
Gabby Garrison Brentsville 26 42 1.6
Victoria Rodgers Seton 26 44 1.7
Maryan Yusaf Stonewall 26 40 1.5
Hannah Williams Stonewall 24 35 1.5
Alex Harju Osbourn Park 21 28 1.3
Mary Caiafa John Paul 21 23 1.1
Emma Hickey Seton 26 32 1.2
Norah Burgess Seton 26 31 1.2
Reina Washington John Paul 22 25 1.1
Belinda Glenn Forest Park 18 21 1.2
Ana Umana Stonewall 21 22 1.1
