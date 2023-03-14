2022-23 SCORING LEADERS
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name, School, Games, Points Average
Alden Yergey Brentsville 26 488 18.8
Mary Pennefather Seton 28 507 18.1
Ella Negron Patriot 25 395 15.8
Madison McKenzie Gainesville 23 336 14.6
Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac 22 321 14.6
Gabby Jackson Woodbridge 23 305 13.3
Alana Powell Osbourn Park 28 359 12.8
Trinity Henderson Woodbridge 24 306 12.8
Lucy Pennefather Seton 28 356 12.7
Kenneah DeGuzman Freedom-WB 23 289 12.6
Demi Gilliam Gainesville 28 350 12.5
Maya Brantley Christ Chapel 25 303 12.1
Zaria Gaskins Christ Chapel 25 303 12.1
Esther Nantume Osbourn 21 254 12.1
AJ Jones Colgan 26 312 12.0
Addisyn Banks Patriot 25 283 11.3
Jamie Velandria John Paul 32 355 11.1
3-POINT LEADERS
Name, School, Games, Total Average
Mary Pennefather Seton 28 85 3.0
Gabby Jackson Woodbridge 23 51 2.2
Madison McKenzie Gainesville 23 48 2.1
